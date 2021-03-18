Christina Anstead's ex-husband is moving on six months after their 'devastating' break up The couple were married less than two years

Christina Anstead’s ex-husband, Ant Anstead, has opened up about his relationship with the Flip or Flop star in a new interview and revealed he's ready to move on!

Christina - who recently changed her name back to Haack - ended her almost two-year-marriage to the British TV personality in September 2020.

In December, Ant revealed his utter devastation at the demise of his marriage to Christina - who he shares his youngest son, Hudson, one, with - but he’s no longer dwelling.

In fact, Ant is house-hunting and says it's time to lay down more solid roots so he can continue co-parenting with his Los Angeles based ex.

"I feel like I need a home. It's been over six months now," Ant told People magazine about moving out of the Newport Beach property he shared with Christina and finding his own permanent residence.

"A home creates an anchor for the rest of your life. So while all these great things are going on, I've got the TV projects and a new book coming out, and Hudson and I are rolling around, having a great time, I still feel - I feel displaced. So I feel like if I can find a home, I can really start to rebuild from there."

Christina ended her marriage to Ant in September 2020

Ant insists that despite their split, he's on amicable terms with Christina, which is so important for their son.

"We're both committed to making sure that Hudson's needs come first," he said. "We've both fallen into it. We both have experience at it."

Christina is also a mum to two other children, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, five, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and Ant shares son Archie, 14, and daughter Amelie, 17, from his first marriage. They reside in the UK with their mother.

Christina has three children

As for his relationship with Hudson, he said: "He's my little bestie. It's such a privilege to be a father again. The first few years are so critical.

"So I'm really kind of intentional about how much attention and love I give him. We have this really awesome relationship, he and I. We just have to look at each other, and we know what the next thing is."

Ant added: "These modern families are very normal now. So many families all over the world are dealing with this. Everybody can really get on, everyone can give love and affection to the kids. That's the right answer."

