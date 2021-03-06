Kate Beckinsale posts hilarious photo fail as she celebrates mother's birthday The star added in someone who is not her mother

Kate Beckinsale has made a hilarious photo fail as she posted a photo gallery celebrating her mother's 74th birthday.

The adorable gallery included snaps of Kate and her beautiful mother at press events and some glorious throwback shots of when the actress was a child.

Although many of the photos showed Kate lovingly with her mother, the final picture strangely featured the actress and Rules of Engagement star David Spade.

Paying tribute to her mother, the Underworld actress said: "Happy birthday my most gorgeous mama. You are beautiful because you are so beautiful inside that it leaks out your face."

Referencing the picture at the end, Kate added: "(Except the last photo where you looks a bit tired!)"

The star also wrote about her pains at being away from her mother on her birthday, writing: "I wish I was with you eating a flattish macrobiotic cake almost more than I wish anything."

Fans were quick to comment on the one picture that didn't fit in, with one saying: "Lol that last pic…that's funny," while another joked: "Mama look stunning in the last pic."

Kate paid tribute to her mother... and someone else

One posted a series of laughing face emojis and added: "That last photo!"

Many of Kate's fans also paid tribute to the star's glamorous mother, with one writing: "Aw, happy birthday to your ma!"

Another added: "OMG! Your mom is super gorgeous (like you). Happy birthday to her!" while one fan praised the familial bond shared between the pair, saying: "I love the relationship you have with your mom. It's really lovely."

One fan paid tribute to both the actress and her mother, posting: "Well now we know where you get your beauty from, happy birthday to your mother."

The star's mother was celebrating her 74th birthday

And a different fan wrote: "Yaaaaayyyyy for Birthday Jude!!! Sweet baby angel of all things! Sending alllll the love."

The Pearl Harbor star also recently had another birthday to celebrate, as her only child, Lily, turned 22.

Taking to Instagram, Kate shared a sweet throwback picture to honour her daughter. The black-and-white picture showed the actress holding her baby daughter in her arms.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Well 22 you sly dog. Happy birthday @lily_sheen the best person ever invented. Lucky lucky me (even after that volcanic poo you did in Tootsies shortly before this photo was taken)."

Kate shares her daughter with her ex-partner, actor Michael Sheen. The former couple dated from 1995 until 2003, welcoming Lily in London in 1999, and have remained good friends since the end of their romance.

