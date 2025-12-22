Kate Beckinsale twins with mini-me daughter Lily Mo Sheen at basketball game

Actress Kate Beckinsale turned heads at a Los Angeles Lakers game this week – but it wasn’t just her dramatic outfit that had fans doing a double take. Sitting courtside at Intuit Dome, the actress appeared to be twinning with her daughter Lily Mo Sheen.

© Getty Images Kate Beckinsale and Lily Mo Sheen attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers

The 51-year-old star attended the Saturday, December 20 2025 match-up between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Lakers alongside her 26-year-old daughter, and the resemblance was impossible to miss. With their similar colouring, delicate features and composed expressions, the pair could easily have passed for sisters.

© Getty Images Kate enjoyed an evening out with her daughter

Kate made a typically high-fashion statement in a strapless charcoal-grey gown with a sculptural skirt and dramatic white tulle detailing, finished with towering platform boots and a black spiked headband. Lily opted for a more pared-back look, wearing a sleek black jacket and soft waves..

Lily, whom Kate shares with ex-partner Michael Sheen, has steadily carved out a career of her own in recent years, appearing in projects such as Underworld: Blood Wars, Everything's Going to Be Great and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Despite growing up around famous parents, she has largely avoided the limelight – making this rare joint appearance all the more striking.

© Getty Images Kate and Lily at the basketball game

Kate, meanwhile, has long been admired for her fearless approach to fashion and her close relationship with her daughter. The pair are frequently spotted supporting each other at premieres and events, and Kate has often spoken about how proud she is of Lily’s independence and work ethic.

It hasn't been an easy year for Kate, however, who lost her beloved mom just a few months ago. Kate shared the heartbreaking news of her mom's death on Instagram on July 15 following a battle with stage 4 cancer. She was 78. Alongside a carousel of photos from Judy's life, including during the early days of her career as an actress, Kate penned: "I don't want to post this. I am only posting this because I have had to register my mother's death certificate and it will soon become public record.

© Instagram Kate lost her beloved mom in July 2025

"She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering. I have not picked all the best photos, nor the best videos, because I cannot bear to go through my camera roll yet. I deeply apologize to any of her friends who are finding out this way or through the press, but I cannot go through her phone. I am paralyzed.

"Jude was the compass of my life, the love of my life, my dearest friend. The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly. She has been brave in so many ways, forgiving sometimes too much, believing in the ultimate good in people and the world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear. Oh my Mama.. I'm sorry, I'm so sorry. I am so sorry."