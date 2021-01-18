Eamonn Holmes gets sweet Instagram message from Kate Beckinsale – see his reaction The duo seem to be good friends

Eamonn Holmes reached out to fans on Monday morning to raise awareness about depression and mental health on "the most depressing day of the year".

READ: Ruth Langsford gets candid about marriage to Eamonn Holmes

The This Morning star joined forces with self-help guru Lynn Crilly and talked all things "Blue Monday", getting a lovely reaction from his fans – which included Hollywood actress Kate Beckinsale!

The 47-year-old sweetly commented on his post with a red heart emoji and a kiss emoji. Eamonn was quick to reply, sending the mother-of-one several folded hands emojis, which are used as a gesture of thanks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford makes rare comment about being stepmother to Eamonn Holmes' children

It's not the first time the pair have exchanged comments on each other's social media pages.

Last year, Kate took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself doing some stretches whilst listening to the This Morning presenter hosting his radio show.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes reflects on 'best job on telly' in moving post

RELATED: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' mansion is the dream lockdown retreat - inside

In the caption, the 47-year-old actress joked that her pet dog was unimpressed with her choice of motivational "music".

She wrote: "Myf just can't cope with the ballet stretch to @eamonnholmes and is guarding me at all times in case she catches me at rock bottom squatting to Alan Titchmarsh."

Eamonn sent a funny post to Kate back in November

Upon seeing his mention in the funny post, Eamonn wrote: "Kate, what about I'll come and do it with you next time?... No, thought not." To which, an amused Kate replied: "@eamonnholmes yes please as long as you don't feed my dog wotsits."

Later in November, Eamonn dedicated a picture of himself holding a big bag of Wotsits to Kate. "For my Insta friend @katebeckinsale .... Look what I found at The Petrol Station... bet you can't get these in La La Land. Will send for Christmas. Just remember... don't feed them to the cat."

Despite their cheeky exchanges, Eamonn is happily married to Ruth Langsford. Back in December, the mother-of-one heaped praise on her 'handsome' husband in honour of his 61st birthday.

Sharing a gorgeous selfie of the pair, the This Morning presenter gushed: "Happy Birthday to my wonderful, handsome, kind, generous, clever, big hearted and incredibly funny husband @eamonnholmes Love you [heart emoji]."

Ruth and Eamonn tied the knot back in 2010 after a 13-year romance, and are parents to their 18-year-old son Jack. Their star-studded wedding ceremony took place in Hampshire, which was exclusively covered in HELLO!.