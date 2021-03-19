Kate Beckinsale mourns tragic death of her dad with emotional tribute The star's father passed away in his sleep

Kate Beckinsale paid an emotional tribute to her late dad, Richard Beckinsale, on Friday, more than four decades after his tragic death.

The Hollywood actress's father was just 31 years old when he died of a heart attack at their family home.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale posts incredible throwback photo as daughter turns 22

Richard was a much-loved British TV star popular for his roles in Porridge and Rising Damp and Kate was only a little girl when he passed away.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stars gone too soon

She posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, along with the newspaper article which covered his death.

Kate, 47, wrote: "March 19th,1979. And we were never the same again. Thank you to everyone who has kept him alive in our hearts and on our lips.

"And love to everyone missing a shining, special person of their own. I wish I was with my mum today."

RELATED: Heartbreaking news for Jamie Dornan as father passes away after contracting coronavirus

MORE: Celebrities who have sadly passed away in 2021

Kate paid a beautiful tribute to her dad

Her friends and followers flooded the comments with tributes and love with many remembering the day they heard of Richard's death.

"Can't imagine all of this at such a young age. You are resilient beyond measure. I wish I was with you today," wrote one, while another said: "Absolutely tragedy. He's truly missed," and a third commented: "He was such a talented actor he would be so proud of you."

Kate was five years old when she lost her father. Her mother, Judy, was at work when he passed away in his sleep at their home.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale recreates birth photo with Michael Sheen and daughter Lily

Kate with her late dad Richard and mum Judy

Richard had been complaining of feeling unwell in the run-up to his death and a post-mortem examination later revealed he was suffering from a congenital defect that had gone undetected.

The loss has haunted Kate who previously spoke about his sad death and admitted she takes comfort in watching her dad's old shows on TV so that she can feel close to him.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.