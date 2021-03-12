We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Beckinsale surprised her fans when she unveiled her gorgeous new hairstyle on Instagram on Thursday night.

The actress was seen rocking some tousled blonde waves as she posed for a mirror selfie while flaunting her toned, hard-rock abs. "Well hello #guiltyparty @cbstvstudios #paramountplus," she wrote in the caption.

Kate Becksinale looks incredible in a bikini for video at an LA mansion

It is yet to be confirmed whether Kate is wearing a wig or not - but it seems the transformation is for her latest role, CBS series Guilty Party.

Fans were floored by the look, with many sharing hot flame emojis. One follower remarked: "Nice blonde [heart eye emoji]." Another said: "You are awesome and don't let you tell you anything otherwise." A third post read: "Whoa. Hot blonde!"

It was revealed in December that Kate took on the lead role in the upcoming dark comedy after Isla Fisher was forced to step away due to COVID-19 circumstances.

The actress has gone blonde for a new role

Guilty Party revolves around Beth Baker (Kate), a discredited journalist desperate to save her career by wanting to share the story of a young mother sentenced to life in prison for murdering her husband - crimes she claims she didn't commit.

Away from the screens, Kate is a doting mum to her 22-year-old daughter Lily, whom she shares with her ex-partner, actor Michael Sheen. The former couple dated from 1995 until 2003, welcoming Lily in London in 1999, and have remained good friends since the end of their romance.

Last month, the actress shared a sweet throwback picture to honour her daughter's birthday. The black-and-white picture showed the actress holding her baby daughter in her arms.

"Well 22 you sly dog," she wrote. "Happy birthday @lily_sheen the best person ever invented. Lucky lucky me (even after that volcanic poo you did in Tootsies shortly before this photo was taken)."

