Christina Anstead's fans can't believe their eyes with her latest snap

Christina Anstead has wowed her fans as she posed alongside one of her BFFs as they celebrated her birthday in Napa, California.

Fans were left convinced that Christina and her friend were related as they looked like twins in the snap.

The pair cuddled up together outside of a restaurant with a full spread of delicious food left out in front of them.

In a celebratory caption, the Flip or Flop star wrote: "Celebrating the birthday girl @akeith9999 in Napa," alongside two wine glass emojis.

And the friends only added onto their "twinning" status by wearing incredibly similar looks, with Christina in a faux-leather coat, green top and jeans, while her friend opted for a black jumper with jeans and a neck-scarf.

Both of the friends completed their looks with matching sunglasses.

Fans were amazed with how similar the pair looked, and one wrote: "You look twins!" Another quickly agreed, as they added: "Looking like twins."

Fans were convinced the pair were twins

A third fan posted: "You look like sisters," while many others simply wrote that the friends were "twinning."

But one fan was confused by the picture, as they asked: "Who's who?"

The Christina on the Coast star recently had to share a health update after having to defend her own weight.

Fans were concerned after she shared a selfie from her bathroom, with some saying she looked "sad" and "thin."

The star faces some major health battles

In the health update, Christina – who battles autoimmune diseases – told fans that she was receiving treatment from her doctor to boost her immune system, as well as having a dose of vitamins.

Clapping back at fans concerned over her weight, the star wrote: "So, people are commenting that I look really skinny and I need to eat. This is actually the way that I've always weighed."

She added: "You guys just watched me have babies and then go back to my original weight. Don't worry. Everything is fine."

Christina has always been open about her battles with Hashimoto's thyroid disease and PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), as well as skin flare-ups caused by eating certain foods, so she has to completely overhaul her wellness regime.

