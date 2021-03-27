Christina Anstead's flirty exchange with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa is hilarious The couple divorced in 2016 and have two children together

Christina Anstead and ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, may have divorced back in December 2016, but the Flip or Flop co-hosts proved they’re still friends with a recent flirty exchange.

Christina - who shares two children with Tarek - posted a video of her former husband on her Instagram Stories.

MORE: Christina Anstead's fans can't believe their eyes with photo of star and BFF

In the clip, Christina teased Tarek for his outfit and told him he looked like Vanilla Ice. She said: "You know who you look like? Ice Ice Baby!" To which Tarek quickly responded: "I look like the best you ever had. Come on let's do this."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Anstead teases ex-husband Tarek El Moussa - see his flirty comeback

Christina found the comeback hilarious and could be heard giggling as she walked behind him and carried on filming.

The Christina on the Coast star is currently going through a divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead, while Tarek is planning his marriage to Selling Sunset's, Heather Rae Young.

Despite Christina and Tarek's breakup they've continued to co-parent their children, Brayden, five, and Taylor, 10.

Tarek told Us Weekly that they have come out of their failed marriage successfully.

MORE: Christina Anstead's ex-husband is moving on six months after their 'devastating' break-up

SEE: Christina Antead's 16-diamond wedding ring has to be seen to be believed

Christina and Tarek still work together and co-parent their children

"We're co-parenting, we're filming [Flip or Flop], we’re business partners, so things are going better than they’ve been in a long time," he said.

MORE: Christina Anstead shares rare photo of all three children inside her beautiful home

"That's great for us. You feel it on the set. The onscreen chemistry shows and I think this season's episodes are some of the best we've ever done. Who would have thought 10 years later the show is getting better?"

Christina is also a mother to one-year-old, Hudson, who she shares with presenter Ant.

MORE: Christina Anstead wows in beautiful white bridal gown

Christina shares her two oldest children with Tarek

She made a statement recently when she changed her Instagram name from Anstead back to Haack. She also had a new tattoo down her back which read: "Still I Rise," and she explained the inking is a quote from Maya Angelou.

"Just like moons and like suns, With the certainty of tides, Just like hopes springing high, Still I'll rise. Still I Rise."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.