Goldie Hawn is already a grandmother to seven grandchildren and now her son, Oliver Hudson, is teasing an eighth!

The Nashville actor, 44, spoke exclusively to HELLO! and opened up about his famous family and whether his sister, Kate Hudson, 41, has plans to expand her brood.

Oliver and Kate are both proud parents-of-three, but will either have a fourth?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oliver Hudson voices the lead character in new Super 8 bobble-head PSA

When the star - who is a dad to Wilder, 13, Bodhi, 11, and Rio, seven - was asked if he and wife, Erin, were done with babies he said: "I'm done. I do love kids though.

"Every time I see the little ones I think aww. I mean it’s not gonna happen though. The answer is no. I’ve got 13, 11, and seven. They all get along, we have a bit of our freedom back.

"We don’t have to run around with them everywhere and make sure they're not falling and ensure they’re eating."

Kate has three children already

Oliver was reminded that Kate - who is a mum to Ryder, 17, Bingham, nine, and Rani, two - once commented that she would consider having another child just to beat her brother, and he said: "Yes, that sounds like Kate."

But he's prepared to give her that title and told HELLO!: "She can have that win. I’ll pull up at the finish line and she can take the win if she wants it."

Oliver has just teamed up with Super 8 for an award-winning bobbled-head PSA-style campaign to inspire travellers to #journeysafe, and he revealed what it was like going on road trips with Kate, Goldie and stepdad, Kurt Russell.

Oliver adores his family but says he won't be having anymore kids

"My mom still has the van," said Oliver who has fond memories of traveling with his parents, sister and brother, Wyatt. "We have done some amazing road trips which are extremely memorable. As kids, we just had a blast. These memories stick with you.

"There were no devices, but we had music and we had each other and that’s how we got by. I remember flying down the road, seat belts off - it was the early 80s, they stay firmly on now - and just going for it."

