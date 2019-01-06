Exclusive: Laura Wright marries Harry Rowland in stunning winter wedding The happy couple tied the knot in Suffolk

Soprano Laura Wright has married personal trainer Harry Rowland in a beautiful winter wedding covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine. The singer married her boyfriend of six years at St Michael’s church in Framlingham, Suffolk, where she used to sing when she was growing up, in front of guests including television presenter Helen Skelton. "It was the most brilliant day – everything we’d hoped for" Laura tells HELLO! exclusively. "To have all of our friends and family together and making memories with us was amazing. The best thing about a Christmas wedding is that you’re starting the new year as a married couple and looking forward to the future."

Laura Wright and Harry Rowland on their special day

READ: Are Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper engaged?

In a nod to the December wedding date, the church was decorated with flowers and 30 Christmas trees as Laura - who has performed at the Queen’s 90th birthday and Diamond Jubilee and three Invictus Games - walked down the aisle in a stunning ivory lace dress by Israeli designer Alon Livné. And she said that, as soon as she saw Harry at the end of the aisle, she could relax. "We’d spent the whole morning not seeing each other and the previous day running around, and when I saw him I thought: 'I’m home. Here is the person who knows me better than anyone else in the world.' I had a feeling of being very content and complete and very excited for what was about to happen."

MORE: The heartbreaking reason the Queen keeps her Christmas decorations up until February

Harry adds: "She looked absolutely amazing – stunning. I’ve seen her in a lot of glamorous dresses, but this topped it all." Laura opted not to sing at her own big day. "I wanted this to be a day where I didn’t have to worry about that and where I could just enjoy it. I did end up singing with a couple of my friends in the evening, though," she explained.. And as for what’s next? The pitter patter of tiny feet might not be far away. "We’ve talked about it a lot," Harry tells HELLO!. "We are outdoor people and we always said we look forward to having little adventures as a family."

To read the full interview, pick up the latest copy of HELLO!, out Monday 7 January