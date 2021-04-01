Oliver Hudson reveals epic details of family vacations with Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson The star spoke to HELLO! about his exciting new project

For most people, a road trip with Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson would sound like something from a Hollywood movie, but for Oliver Hudson, it is just real life.

The fun-loving actor was on his way back from one of the family’s legendary getaways - his stepdad Kurt's birthday - when he spoke to HELLO! for an exclusive interview and revealed what it’s really like when the Hawn/Hudson/Russell clan get together.

WATCH: Oliver Hudson leads a new Super 8 campaign to urge people to #journeysafe!

Oliver - who gets to call Goldie his mum, and Kate his sister - has just teamed up with Super 8 for an award-winning bobbled-head PSA-style campaign to inspire travellers to #journeysafe and it sounds like Oliver has plenty of road tripping experience!

"I’ve been a road warrior, road tripper, camper for a long time," he told HELLO! and it all started with Goldie and Kurt at the wheel of a Winnebago.

Oliver voices the lead coach in the bobble-head campaign

"My mom still has the van," said Oliver who has fond memories of traveling with his parents, sister and brother, Wyatt. "We have done some amazing road trips which are extremely memorable. As kids, we just had a blast. These memories stick with you.

"There were no devices, but we had music and we had each other and that’s how we got by.

"I remember flying down the road, seat belts off - it was the early 80s, they stay firmly on now - and just going for it."

Oliver is incredibly close to his ever-growing family

While it sounds incredible, Oliver admitted that just like any other family, there were disastrous moments too - but he looks back fondly at those now.

"We were kids who had to be reprimanded and disciplined, of course. Three crazy kids flying around on the back seat. There had to be rules, and there were high-pressure moments to work out; flat tires, someone needing the bathroom, but it’s part of the fun.

"The bad might be bad at the time, but when you’re nostalgic, the bad becomes memorable.

Oliver has three children with wife Erin

Throwing up over the Grand Canyon becomes a fond memory!"

Pre coronavirus, Oliver enjoyed many a road trip with his wife, Erin, and their three children,

Wilder, 13, Bodhi, 11, and Rio, seven, and he has some expert - and very down-to-earth - tips on keeping everyone happy during a long journey.

"Ok, so yeah, things can get bad. There is no doubt about it," Oliver joked. "The trick is starting them early. My kids are so used to it now, that a five-hour journey is nothing to them. They have done a ton of them, they’ve done 12-15 hours. So persevere and get them used to it.

Oliver has fond memories of road trips with sister Kate

"Allow them all their devices. It’s a free-for-all. How much candy do you want? Anything you want, we can make happen. Let’s just get there!"

Oliver voiced the lead coach in the bobblehead PBS which has been made specifically to encourage people to travel safely as the coronavirus restrictions ease.

He said of the exciting and important new project: "We have to shed light on how we can be safe as things begin to reopen.

"It's extremely important. It's easy to get complacent out there and thinking that life is back to normal. Let’s go all in. You need your mask, you need your sanitizer. Keep it loaded people and stay safe."

