Counting On star Jinger Duggar announces exciting news The couple made the announcement on Instagram

Counting On star Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo have amazed their fans as they unveiled some incredibly exciting news on their Instagram feed.

The couple, who are parents to daughters Felicity and Evangeline, announced that they had written a memoir, which charts their childhoods and journeys through life, with never-before-heard stories.

Jinger has previously co-authored a book with her sisters, Jana, Jill and Jessa, titled Growing Up Duggar: It's All About Relationships.

"Hey guys, what's going on? Wanted to jump on here, we have an announcement we wanted to make," Jeremy said.

"Jinger and I are very excited, over the last year, we've been working very hard together to do something for you all and we have written a book."

The couple are writing a book

He continued: "And the book is being launched on May 4th, in just under a month and you can pre-order it today."

The couple revealed that the book would be titled, The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God.

During the four-minute video, Jeremy described the "surreal" feeling of seeing their "lives on paper" and called the experience "remarkable."

The couple are doting parents to two daughters

Fans were in love with the announcement, and Jinger's sister-in-law, Anna praised the couple. "Awesome!!!!! Can't wait to read it!" she wrote.

Jinger's sister, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth enthused: "So so excited about this. Y'all are amazing. Love you two."

Another excited fan added: "Jinger, you look radiant!! Congratulations on the book, sounds like an interesting read!"

A fourth said: "Just ordered! I can't wait to have this book. I adore you two as a couple & you're such an example to me."

Jinger and Jeremy wed in 2016

Jinger, 27, and Jeremy, 33, have two beautiful children, Felicity and Evangeline, the latter of whom was born last November.

Evangeline's birth came a year after Jinger suffered a miscarriage, something she admitted to Us Weekly made her third pregnancy "harder".

She admitted that the couple didn't "want to announce to anyone" the news of the pregnancy.

To help her through the heart-breaking time, Jinger turned to sister Joy-Anna, who also had a miscarriage in 2019. "We were already close, but that relationship deepened all the more having been through the same thing," she explained.

