Counting On star Jinger Duggar shares adorable picture of two-year-old daughter - fans react Felicity, two, is Jinger's eldest daughter

Jinger Duggar has shared an adorable picture of her two-year-old daughter and fans can't get over how big the toddler has grown.

Felicity, two, is the Counting On stars eldest daughter, and they now live in Los Angeles with Jinger's husband Jeremy Vuolo and their newborn baby girl Evangeline Jo.

In the new snap, taking during a day out shopping, Jinger is kneeling down to Felicity's level, with the tot helping to hold an Everlane shopping bag.

Wearing an oversized tíe-dye sweater with jeans and brightly-colored sneakers, the toddler looked adorable with a large bow in her hair.

Jinger shared this sweet snap of Felicity

Mom Jinger kept it casual in an LA hat and matching jeans and sweater, and fans - as well as friends - were quick to comment.

"This photo is just too precious," commented family friend Carlin Bates, of TLC show Bringing Up Bates.

"She’s getting so big! I love y’all’s outfits," added another fan as one shared: "She's getting sooo biggg!"

Jinger welcomed her second daughter in late 2020, and told fans that the "most exciting" part of this new chapter was "seeing how Felicity has graduated to big sister."

Jinger welcomed her second girl in November

Felicity, two, could be seen in a fun TLC video picking lemons off their tree and giving them to her little sister.

The family of four live in Los Angeles, thousands of miles from their families in Arkansas, but moved so Jinger’s husband Jeremy could continue to work as a pastor.

"It’s been just over two months, having a newborn in the house has been an adjustment but I think we’re all adjusting well," former soccer player Jeremy shared.

"She’s doing great with her sleeping and eating."

"It’s been really sweet to see [Felicity] interact with baby Jo," added Jinger, 27.

Jinger and Jeremy wed in 2016

Evie's birth came a year after Jinger suffered a miscarraige.

In July, Jinger admitted the loss made her third pregnancy "harder," telling Us Weekly: "We just didn’t want to announce to anybody."

But she turned to younger sister Joy-Anna, who had also sadly miscarried in the summer of 2019.

"We were already close, but that relationship even deepened all the more having been through the same thing," added Jinger.

