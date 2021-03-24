Everything you need to know about the Duggar family weddings Nine of the Duggar children are married

The Duggar family found fame in the early 2000s with TLC show 19 Kids and Counting. The series followed the lives of patriarch Jim Bob, his wife Michelle, and their 19 children.

Devout independent Christian Baptists who pride themselves on their conservative outlook, Jim Bob and Michelle are parents to 19 children, and all of their children have names which begin with the letter J; Joshua, Jana, John-David, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie.

Spin-off show Counting On launched in 2015, and follows the eldest children as they begin to marry and embark on their own lives as wives, husbands, mothers and fathers.

Here's a look back at the family's many weddings over the years…

Michelle and Jim Bob

Jim Bob and Michelle wed in 1984

Jim Bob and Michelle wed in 1984 in front of friends and family. In 2020 they celebrated 36 years of marriage, and Jim Bob took to social media to pay tribute to his wife and the mother of his 19 children.

"36 years ago today, at 10am, I married Michelle Ruark, my best friend!" he shared.

"I am so thankful for Michelle. She is such an incredibly loving wife and mother, and a virtuous woman who has a ministry mindset and a gracious spirit! She is beautiful inside and out!! Her life has impacted the world. I love you always, Michelle!"

The pair have spoken out previously about how their first kiss was before the wedding day, and how they wish they had waited.

Josh and Anna

Josh and Anna wed in 2008

Jim Bob and Michelle's eldest son Josh wed Anna Keller in 2008 in front of around 300 people, and they now have six children; they sadly suffered a miscarriage in 2010.

"The joys we’ve experienced together have far surpassed the shadows of sorrow we’ve walked through," Anna shared in 2019.

"Through it all, God’s kindness and grace has sustained us."

In 2015 it emerged that between 2002 and 2003 when Josh was a teenager he had molested young girls, including several of his sisters. He was also discovered on the website Ashley Madison.

Jill and Derick

The next Duggar wedding was not until 2014

Jill, the Duggar's second eldest daughter, and Derick Dillard wed in June 2014.

Their large wedding included six bridesmaids and groomsmen, four flower girls, and two page boys.

They now have two sons, Israel and Samuel.

Jill and Derick wed in 2014

They still live in Arkansas, but have become estranged from the family in recent years after accusing patriarch Jim Bob of withholding money from his children.

They left the TLC show in 2017.

John-David and Abbie

John and Abbie wed in 2018

John-David wed Abbie Burnett in 2018 in Oklahoma, Abbie's home state. Abbie wore a cap sleeve white dress, with embroidery on the chest and a full skirt.

Abbie, 26 at the time and a nurse, and John-David, 28, enjoyed two honeymoons, a beach location after the wedding and a big trip to Finland months later.

They now have one-year-old daughter Grace.

J essa and Ben

Jessa and Ben wed in November 2014

Jessa wed Ben Seewald in November 2014, with Jessa wearing a stunning scoop neck dress with crystal-detailing and a large skirt.

"You are an incredible ministry team together," her parents shared in 2017 to celebrate three years of marriage.

"You both love investing in the lives of others and encouraging them to follow Jesus. You both have a servant’s heart and are a great example to the rest of us."

They are parents to three children

They are parents to sons Spurgeon and Henry, and daughter Ivy, and Jessa is pregnant with a fourth baby.

Jinger and Jeremy

Jinger, 27, wed Jeremy Vuolo in 2016 and their wedding was featured in two episodes of Counting On, Jinger's Wedding and The Big Day.

Jinger and Jeremy wed in front of several hundred guests

Jinger wore a stunning gown with a long detailed train, and had a classic color scheme of dark purples.

The two now live in Los Angeles where Jeremy is currently attending The Master's Seminary and Jinger is currently a stay-at-home wife and mother.

They have two daughters, Felicity and Evangeline. In 2020, Jinger revealed the sad news that she had miscarried in 2019.

Joy-Anna and Austin

Joy Anna as 19 when she wed Austin

Joy-Anna wed Austin Forsyth in 2017.

The pair met when they were young teenagers, and wed when Joy-Anna was 19. Joy-Anna wore a lace gown with a scoop neck and sheer sleeves for the big day, and they enjoyed a bright yellow color theme.

The pair welcomed their son Gideon nine months later in 2018.

In 2019 the pair revealed the heartbreaking news they had suffered a miscarriage when doctors could not find a heartbeat at the 20-week scan. Joy delivered their baby girl and they named their stillborn daughter Annabell Elise.

Their third child, Evelyn Mae, was born in August 2020.

Joe and Kendra

Kendra wore a stunning veil on her big day

Joe and Kendra Caldwell wed a month after she had turned 19 in 2017.

Joe proposed at sister Joy-Anna's wedding; as Joy pretended to toss the bouquet, she turned and handed it directly to Kendra who turned and saw Joe on one knee.

Their wedding appeared in two episodes - Joseph's Wedding and Joe and Kendra Say I Do - and they are now parents to three children, Garrett, Addison and Brooklyn.

Josiah and Lauren

Siah and Lauren have one daughter

Josiah married 19-year-old Lauren Swanson in June 2018.

Lauren wore a stylish and classic plain white gown with cap sleeves and a veil. The pair are parents to 18-month-old Bella, and Lauren tragically miscarried their first baby four months after their wedding.

Justin and Claire

Justin, 18, and Claire married in February 2021

Justin Duggar, 18, wed 19-year-old Claire Spivey in February 2021.

The two had been childhood friends, and announced their courtship in 2020.

Claire, from Texas, and Justin wed in the lone star state, and Claire wore a white, short-sleeved wedding dress with cap-sleeve detailing.

