Counting On’s Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy give surprising update on baby girl Jinger welcomed her second daughter in late 2020

Counting On star Jinger Duggar has shared a sweet update on her four-month-old daughter Evie Jo.

Jinger welcomed her second daughter in late 2020, and told fans that the "most exciting" part of this new chapter was "seeing how Felicity has graduated to big sister."

Felicity, two, can be seen in the fun TLC video picking lemons off their tree and giving them to her little sister.

Jinger and Jeremy are parents to two children

The family of four live in Los Angeles, thousands of miles from their families in Arkansas, but moved so Jinger’s husband Jeremy Vuolo could continue to work as a pastor.

"It’s been just over two months, having a newborn in the house has been an adjustment but i think we’re all adjusting well," the former soccer player shared.

"She’s doing great with her sleeping and eating."

"It’s been really sweet to see [Felicity] interact with baby Jo," added Jinger, 27.

They welcomed baby Evie Jo in November 2020

The pair welcomed their daughter in November 2020, and shared news of her birth on social media.

Mom Jinger posted two snaps from the hospital, adding: "We are so thankful to God for this precious little angel!"

"Welcome to 2020, Evangeline Jo. Understandably, she’s skeptical," 32-year-old Jeremy added, alongside pictures of Evie Jo looking a little concerned.

Jinger and Jeremy wed in 2016

Her birth came a year after Jinger suffered a miscarraige.

In July, Jinger admitted the loss made her third preganncy "harder," telling Us Weekly: "We just didn’t want to announce to anybody."

But she turned to younger sister Joy-Anna, who had also sadly miscarried in the summer of 2019.

"We were already close, but that relationship even deepened all the more having been through the same thing," added Jinger.

