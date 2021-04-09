Lara Spencer divides fans after asking for gardening advice The star was curious about a flower

Good Morning America's Lara Spencer is a keen gardener, but her latest question has fans divided with their responses.

In a stunning shot, the presenter showcased a beautiful flower, before asking followers if they could identify the species and whether it was possible to have at her home.

"To my fellow flower lovers – what is this beauty called and do you think it will thrive in a Connecticut garden?" she asked fans.

"My friend gave me the most beautiful bouquet and I am obsessed. The color, petals… floral perfection.

"Would make me so happy to see these little ladies blooming in my backyard. Any advice?"

But her post ended up dividing fans, with some believing the beautiful bud to be a camellia while others thought it was a ranunculus.

Fans were divided over what kind of flower was in the bouquet

"Pink perfection camellia," wrote one fan, adding: "Check your growing zone. Best in zones 7-8."

Another fan who believed the flower to be a camellia shared a heartfelt story. "Camellia! They were my grandmother's favorite flower," they shared.

"She planted a camellia for each family member and each looked different."

But one person on the other side of the debate said: "It looks like a ranunculus! It is one of my favorite flowers."

"Looks like ranunculus!" agreed another fan, while a third said: "Ranunculus!!!! I love em."

The star is a keen gardener

Lara celebrated the recent Easter holidays with her family – and that included her lookalike mum. In pictures, the presenter was seen embracing her mother in a vast kitchen, and both the ladies were smiling from ear to ear.

"Even better than an Easter basket full of my favorites," the popular presenter sweetly wrote.

Fans also adored the image, with many calling the pair "twins" and others expressed their joy at seeing the mother and daughter together.

Lara is also a mother to two teenaged children, son Duff and daughter Katherine, who she had with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer. The former couple still have a great friendship, with David walking Lara down the aisle when she married husband Richard McVey.

