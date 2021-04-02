Ginger Zee supports GMA co-star Lara Spencer with hilarious Instagram comment Lara is also the host of HGTV's auction show Everything But The House

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee supported her pal and colleague Lara Spencer with a silly Instagram comment as she promoted her new TV show.

Lara is the host of HGTV's auction show Everything But The House and shared a grab of herself inspecting a mustard yellow retro chair.

"Let’s find some treasures!!!! 2 new episodes tonight!! Everything But the House on HGTV!! 9pm est," shared Lara - but it was Lara's arm that Ginger was more focused on, commenting: "How much for that bicep???"

Lara shared this post which Ginger left the silly comment on

In the snap Lara was flexing her muscles in a bright blue tank top paired with simple blue jeans and flip flops.

Ginger's comment comes as the meteorologist revealed she will be releasing her next book later in 2021.

The much-loved TV star took to Instagram and looked delighted in the photo she posted which saw her smiling at an image of herself on the computer.

Ginger recently revealed she will be releasing a new book in October

She revealed: "A Little Closer To Home — my new book is out October 12, 2021! Shot the cover today and I can’t wait to share it with all of you. Pre-order now available (link in my bio)."

She then thanked the "whole crew" for their hard work and fans reacted with glee.

As well as being GMA's weather woman, Ginger is also an award-winning author.

Ginger and Lara (center and right) have been pals for years

Her book, Natural Disaster, became a New York Times bestseller as she opened up about her life from her humble beginnings in a small town in Michigan to her successful career as a meteorologist.

She candidly confessed: "I cover them, I am one," about the title.

Ginger also opened up about her lifelong battle with crippling depression and her romances before finding love with her husband, Ben Aaron.

They share two sons, Adrian and Miles.

