GMA's Lara Spencer and husband Rick look loved-up in gorgeous sunset photo The Good Morning America star and husband Rick McVey tied the knot in 2018

Lara Spencer delighted fans over the weekend after sharing a new photo of herself and husband Rick McVey – and it was seriously cute!

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to post a beautiful snapshot of the pair posing by the water at sunset.

In the picture, Rick had his arm wrapped around his wife of two years, and they both looked happy and relaxed.

"Saturday sunsets," Lara captioned the picture, which was liked over 9,000 times.

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "Great picture, you two look amazing," while another wrote: "Beautiful sunset and two beautiful people. By the way Lara, I'm totally enjoying your new show, Everything but the House!" A third added: "Beautiful setting, you two look so relaxed."

The star and her husband tied the knot in September 2018, in front of their close family and friends at a intimate wedding in Vail, Colorado.

Lara was escorted down the aisle by her son Duff, while her daughter Katharine was also present at her mum's special day.

Rick - who shares three children with his ex – first met Lara after being set up on a blind date with her by a mutual friend.

It's been an exciting time for Lara, who has a new show out – Everything but the House. The show focuses on Lara helping homeowners clear out their space and make money from their unwanted clutter.

It has received rave reviews from viewers since airing. The concept behind her new show has even helped her and Rick when it comes to finding hidden treasures inside their own home.

The mother-of-two told Pop Culture that her husband found an old one and a half dollar coin that ended up being worth some money.

"I mean, how fun is that, that my husband found an old tin and in it were these coins… and that's me.

"I do this for a living, so can you imagine as you're watching the show, if you look around your house, you might have real treasures in your own home right in front of your eyes that to you have bothered you, or that you inherited, or overlooked because they've been there for so long. It might have real value so that's exciting."

