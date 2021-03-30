Good Morning America host Lara Spencer tied the knot to Rick McVey in 2018 in Colorado, and she looked glowing in the most gorgeous wedding dress – take a closer look.

Her breathtaking Adam Zohar sleeveless gown features illusion lace panelling and a sheer mermaid skirt. The gorgeous lace appliqué flowers were hand sewn onto the dress, creating an incredible design. The bride looked a vision in the figure-hugging cut, with her blonde locks in a simple updo and minimal makeup to keep all eyes on the dress.

After the big day, bridal designer Adam Zohar spoke to E! about the quick turnaround for Lara's dream gown, explaining that she had an original dress that she didn't like and requested one from them instead. "In one week, we created a new dress and shipped it to New York," he said. "And she's happy."

Lara looked incredible when she got married

To celebrate her special day, the star shared an Instagram post of her smiling alongside her new husband. Rick looked suave for the occasion with a white tuxedo jacket and black trousers. In one of their wedding photos, Rick was pictured clutching Lara's bridal bouquet which was made up of chic black and white blooms.

The couple met on a blind date

Her outdoor nuptials were picture-perfect and the couple got married in front of over 100 of their friends and family. As reported by People magazine, Lara glided down the aisle alongside her son Duff Haffenreffer while Christina Perri's A Thousand Years was playing – such a magical moment!

The couple first met after a mutual friend set them up on a blind date, and they got engaged in January 2018. For both Lara and Rick this is their second marriage, and the GMA presenter has two children, Katharine and Duff, with ex-husband David Haffenreffer while Rick is a doting dad to three grown up children.

