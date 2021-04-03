Lara Spencer and her mum could be twins in sweet new selfie The GMA presenter has a close relationship with her mother

Lara Spencer left fans doing a double-take when she shared a gorgeous photo with her lookalike mum on Instagram.

The Good Morning America presenter was embracing Carolyn in the snapshot and the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Both women were smiling from ear to ear and Lara captioned it: "Even better than an Easter Basket full of my favorites."

Her social media followers adored the image too and wrote: "You look just like your mom," and called them, "twins," while many expressed their joy at seeing the mother-daughter duo together.

Lara and her mum are like two peas in a pod

Lara is a mother herself and has two teenage children, son Duff, and daughter, Katharine.

She shares her offspring with her ex-husband, David Haffenreffer, who she was married to for 15 years.

Lara has a great relationship with her children and Duff even walked her down the aisle when she married her current husband, Richard McVey.

Lara with her teenage daughter, Katharine

The star and her husband tied the knot in September 2018, in front of their close family and friends at an intimate wedding in Vail, Colorado.

The mum-of-two has her hands full, what with her role as a mother, wife, and her gig on Good Morning America.

But she's now got another exciting new venture - her show Everything but the House.

Lara's son Duff walked her down the aisle

The show focuses on Lara helping homeowners clear out their space and make money from their unwanted clutter.

She told Pop Culture: "You imagine as you're watching the show, if you look around your house, you might have real treasures in your own home right in front of your eyes that to you have bothered you, or that you inherited, or overlooked because they've been there for so long. It might have real value so that's exciting."

