GMA’s Lara Spencer shares incredible beach photo with husband

Good Morning America star Lara Spencer has shared a gorgeous beach picture with her "handsome devil" husband.

The morning show news anchor, 51, shared the snap of her and Rick McVey, whom she wed in 2018.

"I love a man who is not afraid of a little (or a lot) of pattern," she captioned the snap, which showed the pair on a balcony looking out over gorgeous blue waters.

Rick was wearing a paisley print shirt with white trousers, while Lara rocked a blue and white abstract print dress.

The pair appear to be in the Bahamas

"Anytime I need to chill, I will pull up this picture and transport back to this paradise. Hard to believe it’s real. And the people are even nicer than the view," she shared.

Lara stepped back as a full time GMA anchor in 2018 to launch her own production company, DuffKat Media, named after her teenage children Duff and Kate.

Lara and Rick met after being set up on a blind date, and became engaged in January 2018.

They wed in 2018

They wed in September 2018 in Vail, Colorado, and in 2020 celebrated two years of marriage with a gorgeous throwback on social media.

"Two years. Two pictures. Two people who feel blessed and grateful. Happy Anniversary honey. I love you ," Lara posted.

It was Lara's second marriage, after she married real estate broker and former reporter David Haffenreffer.

Lara and Rick are also parents to three pet pooches.

