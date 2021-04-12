Kim Kardashian stuns fans with latest photo of North for this reason Kim Kardashian has shared an adorable new picture of 'creative' North

Kim Kardashian has shared an adorable new picture of seven-year-old daughter North, revealing the young girl's creativity and shocking fans.

In the picture, North has used her mom's make-up for a creative look, as well as experimenting with special effects.

"My creative baby! North was testing out some makeup looks she thinks I should do for some shoots," shared Kim.

"She also was testing out special effects makeup tricks and used tissue on her cheek and covered it in foundation to look like a scar. I love seeing the looks she creates!"

"Genius," commented one fan as another shared how "creative and beautiful" North was, adding: "Kim you are blessed."

Kim showed off North's creative skills

Kim is mom to daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm, whom she welcomed with estranged husband Kanye West.

She recently shared a new and rare family picture of all four children together, showing her love for them.

The reality TV star posted a series of pictures of her children, adding: "Tucked in tight, it’s my heart where you’ll stay. Tomorrow I’ll love you even more than today."

In the first picture Kim holds on tight to her youngest children, 23-month-old Psalm in an all-white suit and three-year-old Chicago, who rocked a pink and peach dress with tassel detailing.

Kim shared this adorable snap of her four children together

In the second picture, Saint, five, posed with a big smile on his face as he perched on his mother's knee while wearing patchwork jeans and a paisley shirt.

Big sister North wore a simple tee and shorts as she sits alongside her mom in the third picture.

Kim has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye, seven years after they wed in 2014.

