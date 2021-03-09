Kim Kardashian shares adorable family photo with children to mark special occasion The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted on Instagram

Kim Kardashian shared a gorgeous photo of the women in her family on Monday to mark International Women's Day.

The media mogul took to her Instagram Stories to pose alongside her sisters Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie Jenner, her mum, Kris Jenner and her grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell.

Also in the snap were Kim's daughters North and Chicago, Kylie's daughter Stormi and Kourtney's daughter, Penelope.

Captioning the photo, Kim wrote: "Happy International Women's Day!

"Today we celebrate each other – You women inspire me so much and I don't know what I would do without each and every one of you. Here's to celebrating all women in the world! #InternationalWomensDay."

Kim celebrated the women in her family on International Women's Day

It was just last week that the mother-of-four – who also shares sons Saint and Psalm with estranged husband Kanye West – introduced a new member of the family to her social media followers.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the famous mum posted a series of snaps of her eldest daughter North holding their new pet – a bearded dragon named Speed – who even has its own custom-made Skims collection!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star penned: "Meet the newest member of our family...Speed. I really wasn’t planning on liking Speed the way I do but she grew on me!

The family's new bearded dragon has its own Skims collection

"Speed was really my BFF Allison’s and we babysat for a week and she never left and it’s been months!

"Speed got a makeover with custom Skims Cozy and even the Lil Uzi jewel (Speed actually got the jewel a few months back; North always knows what’s up!). North and her bearded dragon go everywhere together it’s kinda cute!"

Needless to say, fans were delighted by the announcement and rushed to the comment section of Kim's post to share sweet messages. "Wow!" gushed one. "North's love for random animals is inspiring!" added another, with a third writing: "They are so cute together!"

