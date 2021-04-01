Kim Kardashian's fans say the same thing about Chicago in latest family snap Kim shares four children with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian left fans in a tizzy after sharing an adorable photo of three of her children on Wednesday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted three smiling photos of Saint, five, Chicago, three and Psalm, one – and many fans said the same thing about youngest daughter Chicago.

Simply captioning the snaps: "3 out of 4", Kim's fans went wild over how cute the three-year-old – affectionately nicknamed Chi – appears to be.

"Chicago is so beautiful!" commented one. "Chicago! OMG," said another, followed by three heart-eyes emojis. "Chi is so cute," added a third. A fourth wrote: "Aww Chic Chi is such a lady."

Of course, Saint and Psalm didn't go unnoticed, with many fans commenting on how adorable all three children looked.

"Three little angels!" wrote one. "God they are so freaking cute!" gushed another. Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian wrote: "I miss them," followed by a red heart.

Fans were obsessed with how cute Chicago is

Kim's latest photo comes after it was revealed that her children – including eldest daughter North, seven – have their very own mini-village in the backyard of her incredible home in Calabasas, believed to be worth $60million.

The SKIMS founder calls it a 'Lil Hidden Hills', and it features everything from a mini KKW Beauty boutique, a Lego castle, a diner, a grocery store, a flower shop, a Starbucks store, an ATM and a fire station.

Kim also shares daughter North with Kanye West

As if that wasn’t enough, there are streetlamps at either side of the 'main road', as well as a bright pink castle designed with a sprinkle-effect cupcake roof. There's even a sign reading 'Lil Hidden Hills' as guests enter the area.

A video was recently shared by fan account @kardashianvideo on Instagram, showing just how impressive it is.

Kim's children will also be able to enjoy the incredible feature with their cousins including Kourtney Kardashian's children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, Khloe's daughter, True, and Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi.

