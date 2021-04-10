Kim Kardashian shares adorable rare family picture with all four children Kim is mom to daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm

Kim Kardashian has shared new family picture of her four children showing her love for them.

The reality TV star posted a series of pictures of her children, adding: "Tucked in tight, it’s my heart where you’ll stay. Tomorrow I’ll love you even more than today."

Kim is mom to daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm, whom she welcomed with estranged husband Kanye West.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's children's mini town REVEALED

In the first picture Kim holds on tight to her youngest children, 23-month-old Psalm in an all-white suit and three-year-old Chicago, who rocked a pink and peach dress with tassel detailing.

In the second picture, Saint, five, poses with a big smile on his face as he perches on his mother's knee while wearing patchwork jeans and a paisley shirt.

Kim shared this adorable snap of her four children together

Big sister North, seven, wears a simple tee and shorts as she sits alongside her mom in the third picture.

Fans were quick to comment, with many sharing heart emojis. Pal Emily Ratajkowski also posted a comment with the heart-eyed emoji.

Kim's latest photo comes after it was revealed that her children have their very own mini-village in the backyard of her incredible home in Calabasas, believed to be worth $60million.

Her sons, Saint and Psalm, posed together for a picture

The SKIMS founder calls it a 'Lil Hidden Hills', and it features everything from a mini KKW Beauty boutique, a Lego castle, a diner, a grocery store, a flower shop, a Starbucks store, an ATM and a fire station.

As if that wasn’t enough, there are street lamps at either side of the 'main road', as well as a bright pink castle designed with a sprinkle-effect cupcake roof.

There's even a sign reading 'Lil Hidden Hills' as guests enter the area.

Her two youngest, Psalm and Chicago

Kim's children will also be able to enjoy the incredible feature with their cousins including Kourtney Kardashian's children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, Khloe's daughter, True, and Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi.

Kim has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye, seven years after they wed in 2014.

