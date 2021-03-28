Kourtney Kardashian's ex reacts to 'toxic' comments The Keeping up with the Kardashians star has moved on

Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima has taken to social media to defend himself after the Kardashians branded him "toxic" and "negative".

The model uploaded a text post to his Instagram Stories, where he made a veiled reference to the recent incident.

It began: "Do yourself a favor. Surround yourself with those who speak of visions, ideas, goals, growth. Not those who sit and gossip about others."

The 27-year-old continued: "And if you do find yourself in that situation, excuse yourself and walk away. The game ends when you choose to leave such a gathering."

Younes found himself in the headlines earlier in the week after Kourtney's younger sister Khloe discussed him on Twitter.

During the latest episode of Keeping up With the Kardashians, Khloe wrote: "He was sooooooo toxic and negative for Kourt. #KUWTK."

A fan replied replied: "Are we talking about Y?" to which Khloe responded: "Yous smart [sic]."

Younes expressed his feelings on Instagram

During the episode, Khloe was shown asking her older sister if she still talks to "what’s his name," which was apparently a reference to Younes.

"No," Kourtney replied, before Khloe went on: "Do you think he may have been a bit negative for you?"

Kourtney said: "Yeah." She also admitted that her ex still texts her occasionally but added: "I’m feeling really content with my own way of life."

Younes and Kourtney dated for over a year back in 2018 and again briefly in 2019 before splitting up for good.

Kourtney and the model dated for over a year

The Algerian was photographed in Mexico with another woman before their break-up but insisted they were just good friends.

Kourtney, who is now dating musician Travis Barker, was in a relationship with her ex-partner, Scott Disick, for nine years before they split up in 2015.

They share three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six.

Scott, meanwhile, dated Lionel Richie's daughter Sophia Richie for three years, from 2017 until 2020, and was most recently linked to 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin, the model daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin.

