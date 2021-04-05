Kim Kardashian shows her curves - and support for ex Kanye - during Easter workout

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It was quite the bombshell earlier this year when it was revealed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were splitting after nearly seven years of marriage.

But by the looks of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s subtle nod to Kanye during her Easter Sunday workout, Kim is still ready to show support for her estranged husband despite the break-up.

Kim accessorised her workout look with a pair of Yeezy slides, famously created by ex Kanye

Alongside an Instagram post which included photos of the star working out wearing bright yellow leggings and a matching top, Kim simply wrote: “Happy Easter everyone.” But a closer look reveals that the Skims mogul accessorised her look with a pair of Yeezy 450 Slides, famously created by her ex.

Kim is seen wearing the alien-like designer shoes in a series of pics where she reclines on a wicker chair and is also seen seated alongside a table stacked with games including classic board game Taboo, possibly for some pre-workout Easter fun.

In the final photo, the beauty mogul snaps a mirror selfie in her gym, having swapped her Yeezy slides for some trainers.

It was first reported in February that Kim and Kanye were to divorce, with the mum-of-four requesting joint legal and physical custody of their children: North West, seven, Saint West, five, Chicago West, two, and Psalm West, 20 months.

Kim rocked the Yeezys along with a sports bra and leggings in an Easter-ready citrus shade

The single mum has been spending time with her children of late, sharing lots of family snaps while on holiday, including one simply captioned: “Mom life on vacay! #SpringBreak.”

Meanwhile, Kim’s loungewear and undergarments brand Skims has been going from strength to strength. After launching a new spring pastel palette and Terry collection, the new rib knit collection is dropping on Tuesday, 6 April.

