GMA’s Michael Strahan rocks rainbow shorts in epic childhood photo - fans react

Michael Strahan left his fans in disbelief after he shared an epic childhood photo of himself rocking a pair of tiny rainbow shorts on Instagram.

The Good Morning America star took a trip down memory lane recently and proudly showed off his younger self – and his fans were all saying the same thing about his appearance.

MORE: Michael Strahan shares new look inside NY home in fun new video

Captioning the photo, Michael wrote: "#fbf to back in the day, and yes, short shorts were in!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michael Strahan discusses his coronavirus battle

Standing on a staircase, it was clear the image had been snapped by someone at the bottom, but one thing was evident – Michael's legs looked never-ending!

"Those shorts are normal length, it’s just your legs are longer than telephone polls," one fan quipped. A second wrote: "Nice legs Michael. Thanks for the throwback," while a third added: "Them legs!"

Other fans couldn't help but comment on the length of Michael's shorts, with one fan joking: "Who wears Short shorts? MIKE wears short shorts." While others left crying with laughter emojis in the comment section of the post.

MORE: Michael Strahan suffers painful mishap - details

MORE: Inside GMA stars incredible homes - Amy Robach, Robin Roberts and more

Michael stunned fans with his childhood throwback

Michael's throwback comes after he returned to the set of GMA following a well-deserved break from the show.

Earlier this month, the former sportsman revealed why he was absent from GMA when he posted a picture of his beloved pet dog Enzo on the beach. The sunny location featured palm trees and white sand – the idyllic spot for a holiday.

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with many telling the star that they were missing him. "Miss you on GMA," one wrote, while another asked: "When are you back on GMA?" A third added: "Missing you on Good Morning America."

Michael enjoyed a beach break earlier this month

The star hit headlines at the beginning of the month after fooling many of his followers and co-stars with an epic April Fool's joke.

The TV personality went to great lengths to pretend that he had closed his trademark front tooth gap, after sharing footage of himself at the dentist undergoing the procedure.

The realistic clip shocked many of his fans, with some telling him he looked great either way, while others were surprised that he had wanted to change his smile. He late revealed that it was all a joke.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.