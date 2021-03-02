Poor Michael Strahan! The Good Morning America star has suffered an unfortunate mishap – just weeks after recovering from coronavirus.

Michael took to Instagram to share details of the incident, which occurred as he spent time with his youngest children, twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia.

WATCH: GMA's Michael Strahan talks coronvirus battle

The TV star shared a video showing the trio attempting a TikTok dance together. At the end of the fun clip, Michael can be seen reaching down to clutch his leg, and he revealed in his caption: "First attempt: caught a cramp in the hamstring at the end. LOL."

His fans were quick to react. “Don’t injure yourself!” one joked, while a second quipped: “You gave it too much hip!”

Michael, 49, is a proud father of four children; he shares daughter Tanita, 29, and son Michael, 26, with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins. The former couple were married from 1992 until 1996.

He married Jean Muggli in 1999 and together they welcomed their twins in December 2004 before their acrimonious divorce in 2006.

The star only recently returned to work on GMA after battling coronavirus.

During his absence, the TV star opened up about the experience of battling COVID.

In a video message shared on GMA, Michael said: "Just wanted to say thank you to everybody for your well wishes, and thank you for everyone who reached out and sent me the get-well wishes and all the advice on how to feel better.

"I just want to let you know that I do feel a lot better and I'm just thankful to be on the other side of it." He added: "You don't want Covid or to go through everything that it brings with it."

Michael also highlighted the importance of staying safe and taking all the necessary measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In the same video message shared on GMA, the journalist told viewers: "Wear your mask, wash your hands, use your wipes. I did all those things, but it just goes to show me that it takes more than just you as an individual.

"Everybody has to do it so that we help out each other because it's more than just about you. It's about the people you're around and your fellow human beings."

