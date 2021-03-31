GMA's Michael Strahan divides fans after undergoing shock transformation The Good Morning America star looks was extremely happy with the results

Michael Strahan has undergone a big change to his appearance – and the results speak for themselves!

On Wednesday, the Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share footage of him at the dentist, where he underwent a procedure to close the gap in his front teeth.

In the video, Michael was sat in the dentist's chair, and explained that he hadn't discussed his plans with anyone as he knew that people would tell him "don't do it".

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan details his coronavirus battle

"But I've got to do it for myself, man," he said. "You're the only one who knows," he added.

Michael was also seen smiling as she saw the final result in the mirror: "I love it!" he said. "I did it," he wrote alongside the footage, as well as tagging Smile Design in Manhattan, where he went to get the procedure done.

GMA's Michael Strahan closed his trademark tooth gap after a secret visit to the dentist

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Wow bro! That's a major move! When you feel good you do good! Happy for ya," while another wrote: "What! Micahel you look great!"

A third added: "Oh my gosh I love your gap, but you're just as handsome without it! Do you!"

However, not everyone was convinced Michael had made the right decision, or indeed was telling the truth – with many wondering whether it was in fact an early April Fool's joke, seeing as Michael recently posted about his tooth gap with pride.

Heidi Klum simply wrote "Oh no!" while another fan added: "Just in time for a big 'April Fool's' reveal! I don't believe it lol," while another wrote: "This better be an April Fool's joke. I mean you look good either way but still!" A third added: "Oh no Michael that was your trademark. Please do not do it Michael."

Not all of Michael's fans were convinced the GMA star had really changed his smile

Michael had shared a post about his tooth gap on Instagram earlier in the month.

The GMA star shared photos of a number of famous faces with faux tooth gaps, including Tom Brady, Justin Timberlake and his co-stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

Michael with his co-stars on GMA

In the caption, he wrote: "I rock my gap with pride! It’s who I am! Which of my friends do you think can rock it with me??? swipe right."

