GMA's Michael Strahan reveals whereabouts as fans miss him on the show – and we're envious! The Good Morning America star looks like he's having the best time off work!

Michael Strahan has been absent from Good Morning America for a well-deserved break, and his fans are missing him on the ABC morning show.

The former sportsman shared an update on Instagram on Monday revealing why he was off work – sharing a photo of his whereabouts that was very different from the television studios!

Taking to the popular picture-sharing site, the father-of-four posted a picture of his beloved pet dog Enzo on the beach.

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan's twins steal the show in fun footage

The sunny location featured palm trees and white sand – the idyllic spot for a holiday.

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with many telling the star that they were missing him. "Miss you on GMA," one wrote, while another asked: "When are you back on GMA?" A third added: "Missing you on Good Morning America."

The star hit headlines last week after fooling many of his followers and co-stars with an epic April Fool's joke.

GMA's Michael Strahan revealed where he was following his time off work

The TV personality went to great lengths to pretend that he had closed his trademark front tooth gap, after sharing footage of himself at the dentist undergoing the procedure.

The realistic clip shocked many of his fans, with some telling him he looked great either way, while others were surprised that he had wanted to change his smile.

Michael later revealed that it was all a joke, causing many of his friends, including Amy Robach to react.

Michael with co-stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos

Commenting on her co-star's post, the mother-of-two wrote: "OMG you totally got me Michael," alongside a series of angry face emojis. Amy wasn't the only person who fell for Michael's video.

"Now I can say how I really feel. Yes of course they are your teeth but I was a little misty in the eyes at the thought," one commented. Another wrote: "You got me and the rest of the world!"

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts added: "You got us! Good! Gap!"

While the star managed to fool quite a lot of his followers, others cottoned onto the fact it was an April Fool's joke judging by the fact he had posted the footage on 31 March, and that he had only recently posted about his pride for his tooth gap.

Fans can't wait to see Michael back on GMA

The GMA star shared photos of a number of famous faces with faux tooth gaps, including Tom Brady, Justin Timberlake and his co-stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

In the caption, he wrote: "I rock my gap with pride! It’s who I am! Which of my friends do you think can rock it with me??? swipe right."

