GMA's Michael Strahan's actions leave Amy Robach unimpressed during her vacation The GMA star is currently on vacation with her husband and daughters

Amy Robach has been off work for the past week while enjoying Spring Break in an exotic-looking location with her husband and daughters.

But during her time off, she's still been keeping in touch with her Good Morning America co-stars, and was recently left less than impressed by Michael Strahan!

The former sportsman had played an epic April Fool's prank on his social media followers.

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan shares glimpse inside his incredible home

He had shared a realistic-looking video of himself going to the dentist to close his trademark gap in his front teeth, along with the "after" results.

Michael later revealed that the video was indeed a prank, and Amy was less than impressed!

Commenting on her friend's post, the mother-of-two wrote: "OMG you totally got me Michael," alongside a series of angry face emojis.

GMA's Amy Robach wasn't too impressed with Michael Strahan's prank!

Amy wasn't the only person who fell for Michael's video. "Now I can say how I really feel. Yes of course they are your teeth but I was a little misty in the eyes at the thought," one commented. Another wrote: "You got me and the rest of the world!"

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts added: "You got us! Good! Gap!"

Michael had shared a video of himself sitting in the dentist's chair in New York, and had explained that he hadn't discussed his plans with anyone as he knew that people would tell him "don't do it!"

GMA's Amy and Michael are great friends

"But I've got to do it for myself, man," he said. "You're the only one who knows," he told his dentist. Michael was also seen smiling as he saw the final results in the mirror. "I love it," he said.

While the star managed to fool quite a lot of his followers, others cottoned onto the fact it was an April Fool's joke judging by the fact he had posted the footage on 31 March, and that he had only recently posted about his pride for his tooth gap.

The Good Morning America hosts are firm friends

The GMA star shared photos of a number of famous faces with faux tooth gaps, including Tom Brady, Justin Timberlake and his co-stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

In the caption, he wrote: "I rock my gap with pride! It’s who I am! Which of my friends do you think can rock it with me??? swipe right."

