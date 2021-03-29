GMA's Michael Strahan shares new look inside stylish NY home in fun new video The Good Morning America star lives on the Upper West Side in Manhattan

Michael Strahan has delighted fans with a hilarious new video to mark the beginning of the week - and it caused quite the reaction!

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share footage from inside his stylish New York home, from what looked to be his study.

In the clip, the dad-of-four was sitting in front of a grey shelving unit, which co-ordinated with the wall. Several coffee table books could be seen neatly stacked up on display.

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan opens up about his coronavirus battle

Michael was chatting to former NY Giants star Carl Banks, and the pair were bemused by the fact that they had both chosen to wear blue shirts for the occasion.

"Well I have a question real quick," Michael asked Carl. "Why are we basically wearing the same shirt?" Carl quickly responded: "Because I want to be like you," causing the former Live co-star to burst out laughing.

GMA's Michael Strahan shared a fun video from inside his home while chatting to Carl Banks

"I wish that was the answer, I think probably the same brain," he replied. Carl answered: "I think we spent a little too much time together working on Home Shopping Network!"

Fans were quick to react to the clip, with one writing: "Now that's funny," while another wrote: "You both look good." A third added: "Now that's funny!"

The GMA star with his co-hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos

The former sports star owns several properties but primarily lives on the Upper West Side in NY, close to the GMA studios.

In an interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about the area. He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs.

"One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

The former sportsman inside his spacious kitchen in NY

The home is often seen in the background on the star's Instagram posts, and features a spacious open-plan living area that leads out to a large modern kitchen.

The space has plenty of modern features, and a backyard where he enjoys sitting in to eat breakfast in the mornings.

