Katie Couric unveils results of her health kick - and she looks amazing The star was proud to show off her new look

Katie Couric has been working hard to get in shape and she couldn’t wait to show off the results with a rare selfie.

The 64-year-old journalist took to Instagram and posed up a storm in lycra workout gear - and she had a new haircut too!

MORE: 23 best home workouts to try now

Katie wore a tight yellow vest and leggings and tensed her biceps to show off her muscles. Her hair was sleek and freshly coloured and she captioned the proud post: "I’m not a big mirror selfie gal but I woke up feeling pretty good about myself.

"Eating better (I think I’ve rediscovered my waist!) on my way to Pilates with @ashleypattenpilates with - got my second shot and had a sore arm but now it’s fine and sporting a fresh new do thanks to my genius friend and hairdresser Dana Fiore of @hairhousebronx.

READ: Best home gym equipment to make exercising at home easier

Katie is proud of keeping her health in check

"She started her own business and I’m so proud of her. And truly grateful for the wonderful people in my life including all of you. ❤️#happywednesday #feelingmyself."

Just last month, Katie wowed fans with an unbelievable photo of herself as she revealed she was embarking on a health "reset".

She shared another impressive snapshot of her muscles and said her husband, John, was also involved in the Pegan plan too.

Katie showed off her impressive guns

Katie's "guns" got fans talking as she struck a strongman pose. They branded her body "amazing," and congratulated her on her hard work to improve her health.

In 2020 Katie opened up about the beauty of ageing and told People: "When we start seeing women as they age and appreciate the beauty that comes with that, women will stop trying to look young all the time. Someone said to me, 'I have so many wrinkles.' I said, 'I think wrinkles show a lifetime of laughing and smiling.' And that's an awesome thing to show on your face."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.