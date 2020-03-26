The best home gym equipment to make exercising at home easier Plus, how to use them effectively

With gyms beginning to close due to the coronavirus outbreak, and many of us staying indoors to isolate, opportunities to exercise and stay fit are harder to find than ever before. However, a number of personal trainers and fitness experts are turning to home exercise to keep their body active and their minds healthy. Whether you’re looking for low-impact home gym equipment or something a little more difficult to use, these are the best home gym buys to inspire your next living room workout…

Abdominal roller

This handy tool is a great at-home exercise buy - but be sure to use the included mat so you don’t roll too fast and cause injury.

To use, get onto all fours, grab the ab roller with both hands, lift your feet and slowly roll forward and back, keeping your core tight at all times. It’ll take some practice, but you’ll get there.

Abdominal exercise roller, £9.99, Amazon

Home gym

Hardcore gym-goers with plenty of space might want to consider investing in this home gym with weight stack. With high and low pulleys, you can use it for ab crunches, seated rowing, leg extensions, pulldowns and more. This is best for people who are already trained to use this equipment.

Compact home gym, £400.58, Amazon

Rope

If you’re got a spacious garden, this power rope could be a saviour. Attach it to a tree, or something stationary, and try to lift the whole rope using your body weight.

Power rope, £41.99, Amazon

Powerspin

This clever device is designed to increase strength in your arms. It works by using isometric resistance - all you need to do is move your arm, and the faster you go, the harder it works. It can also help with injuries, although it’s best to consult your doctor if possible before using it for physiotherapy.

Powerball powerspin, £22.99, Amazon

Body building kit

This handy 7-in-1 set comes with everything you need for an easy home workout, and comes with a helpful DVD that instructs you on how to use each item effectively. Perfect!

ProForm 7-in-1 body building kit, £179.99, John Lewis

Stationary exercise bike

Cyclists might be missing the fresh air, but this bike will help you emulate some of the feelings of being out on the open road, at least. Shoppers love the sturdiness and ease of assembly.

Indoor cycling exercise bike, £209.99, Amazon

Rowing machine

Engage your core with this at-home rowing machine. Designed to be accessible for both beginners and seasoned rowers, it's an easy way to get your exercise in at home, and will help you challenge yourself. It folds up small so is a perfect at home workout machine, and if the weather is nice you can carry it out and use it in the garden or on the balcony.

Rowing machine, £199.99, Decathlon

Kettlebells

For some simple at-home exercises, you won’t go wrong with dumbbells. We recommend opting for a selection of weights, so you can move up as you improve, or share them with others in your house.

Kettlebell weight set, £25.99, Amazon

Yoga mat

Starting the day with a yoga class is guaranteed to set you up well, and all you need is a mat and an internet connection to access the many great tutorial videos online. We love this Alo Yoga one, which is made from natural, non-toxic black rubber with a non-slip, cushioned base and has an antimicrobial surface to wick away sweat.

Alo Warrior yoga mat, £115, Net-a-Porter

Training bands

For use with gentle stretching to weight training and cross training, these bands are a handy little tool, and lightweight enough to take to the gym when you can visit again.

Elastic training bands, £12.99, Decathlon

Weighted hula hoop

If you loved hula hooping as a child, this weighted version is a great way to tone your waist and hips at home - just make sure you give yourself plenty of space!

Weighted hula hoop, £21.99, Amazon

Foam roller

Anyone who has used a foam roller before will know that they can help alleviate muscle aches - but you’ll need to go through a little pain to get there! Use this after an intense workout by rolling along your back, sides, thighs, calves - or anywhere else that feels tight. It’s designed to increase circulation and help you recover better.

Sports foam roller, £9.99, Amazon

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.