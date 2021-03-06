Katie Couric wows with unbelievable muscle-baring selfie Katie Couric is taking part in a health 'reset'

Katie Couric has wowed fans with an unbelievable new snap as she takes part in a health "reset."

The 54-year flaunted her amazing bicep muscles in the picture, as she revealed she was "feeling good."

With her hair slicked back and wearing a simple blue sundress, Katie was fresh-faced and beaming as she shared how "proud" she was of her followers for joining her on the reset plan.

"Feeling good after almost a week on the Pegan reset courtesy my friend @drmarkhyman I know a lot of you are joining me!" she shared.

Katie's "guns" had friends and fans talking

Revealing her husband John was also involved, she asked: "How’s it going? Feeling better? More energy? I am! I need some new recipes for breakfast and not eggs. Any ideas?"

But it was her "guns" that had fans talking, as she stood in a classic strongman pose.

"Look at those guns! Round 2 for hike!" commented pal Amanda Kloots as Lisa Rinna added: "Hi guns!"

"Looking good!" another fan shared, as one joked: "Do you have a permit for those guns?"

Katie, 54, is an American newsreader

The Pegan diet is amix of paleo and vegan, and encourages a high intake of fish, and discourages eating conventionally farmed meats or eggs, instead suggesting followers only choose grass-fed, pasture-raised sources of protein.

Katie also shared tips and tricks for those looking to try the diet, including a starter list of pantry items and a smoothie recipe, featuring almond butter and milk, frozen berries, and protein powder.

