Tracee Ellis Ross sparks hilarious reaction with 'tipsy' bedroom photos

Tracee Ellis Ross had one way to pass the time in her hotel room – getting "tipsy" and taking selfies with pretty flowers!

The Black-ish star shared a series of photos on Instagram on Monday as she admitted she had tucked into her minibar before an impromptu 'shoot' in her room.

And while the flowers and her incredible head of hair won applause from her followers, there was something else that sparked a reaction – her immaculate feet!

Tracee posed up a storm next to an array of blooms that were scattered around her room, even sharing a solo shot of a particularly lovely bunch at the end of her bed.

Captioning the photos, Tracee wrote: "When you get tipsy in your hotel room and start taking photos with flowers."

But eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the actress had also snapped her toes in a photo, and they couldn't believe how pretty her feet looked.

Fans were amazed by Tracee's 'pretty' feet

"Baby them toes are clean!" wrote one alongside three heart-eyes emojis. A second added: "Pretty feet," and a third said: "Lovely toes, Tracee."

Tracee appears to be a fan of sharing her evening activities with her fans on social media. Just last week she posted a clip from the comfort of her own luxury bathroom where she was taking a well-earned soak.

Tracee was surrounded by bubbles as she chatted to the camera to promote her Pattern Beauty line and the new candles she's added to the mix. See the video above.

"When we say stimulate your scalp and your senses, this is what we mean," said Tracee whose brand celebrates, "curly, coily and tight-textured hair".

Tracee admitted she was 'tipsy' taking selfies with flowers

She pointed to the Pattern scented candles and said they go really nicely with the bottles of Pattern hair products that were placed behind her.

The star then admitted that the candles also go nicely, "with a glass of wine. Which I do not have in this bathtub".

Tracee - who had protected her modesty with the bubbles and a swimsuit in the tub – captioned the cute post: "Introducing the @patternbeauty Scented Candle!

"We all know a candle can shift the energy in a space and we loveee our PATTERN signature scent, so we decided to combine the two for you to carve out a moment of calm on wash day or any day!"

