Tracee Ellis Ross stuns fans with LBD in throwback post The star frequently impresses with her fashion

Tracee Ellis Ross is the unofficial queen of throwback posts, as she regularly leaves fans in shock with them, and her latest is one of her best yet.

The Girlfriends star adopted an almost zombie-like pose as she sat on a chair swing ride at an amusement park in a little black sundress.

She finished the look with a leather crossbody bag.

In her picture's caption, the star wished for a return to normal life as she wrote: "Me waiting to feel safe again."

Fans were left breathless with the Black-ish star's latest post, with most just posting the crying with laughter emoji.

Some did leave comments, and one agreed with Tracee's caption, as they simply wrote "MOOD" and another added: "I felt this so deeply."

Another commenter made an attempt to turn the post into a meme, as they said: "When you hungry and the food is taking too long."

Tracee left fans breathless with her post

Tracee is the second eldest child of global superstar Diana Ross, and she recently shared a rare photo with her mother to celebrate the I'm Coming Out singer's 77th birthday.

In the dreamy snap, the pair looked like goddesses as they posed together with the sun acting as the perfect filter.

"OH HOW I LOVE YOU MAMA ~ happy birthday," Tracee simply wrote.

The actress recently wowed fans as she channelled Lady Gaga with a jaw-dropping piece of headgear for the NAACP Image Awards.

The star is hailed as a fashion icon

The Read Between the Lines star wowed in a dramatic black Schiaparelli jumpsuit complete with wide-leg trousers, a ruffled skirt, structured shoulders, and zip-up detailing.

She completed the look with exaggerated gold-topped flatform heels that were so tall they made her look a foot taller.

But her metallic headwear, which was shaped like a dove, was the thing that got everyone talking.

"The real Effie Trinket," one fan wrote, in reference to a Hunger Games character who wore a similar look. "This is giving me @ladygaga vibes at the inauguration," another replied.

