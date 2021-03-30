Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in patterned bikini while relaxing in the pool The Black-ish actress is missing swimming pools right now!

Tracee Ellis Ross had holidays on her mind at the start of the week as she shared a throwback video of herself relaxing in a swimming pool.

The Black-ish actress was seen plunging into an outdoor pool in a fun video shared on Instagram, and it caused quite the reaction!

In the footage, Tracee looked stylish dressed in a patterned bikini and wide-brim hat. It looked like the perfect getaway too, with a glass of wine perched on the side of the swimming pool.

In the caption, the award-winning star wrote: "This little fishie misses swimming pools…. She really does, though."

Fans were quick to comment on the clip, with one writing: "This video is so soothing," while another wrote: "This looks so peaceful." A third added: "Gorgeous but I'm pretty amazed that you don't have a pool."

Diana Ross' daughter often shares glimpses of her life on social media, from photos inside her stylish home in LA to throwback pictures from her childhood.

The Black-ish star relaxing in the swimming pool

Recently, Tracee shared a gorgeous photo of herself from her school days and fans were quick to remark on the strong resemblance between the actress and her famous mother.

Tracee was born in Los Angeles but spent a lot of her childhood in New York, attending school in the Bronx and later enrolling at a finishing school in Switzerland.

During her school years, Tracee worked as a model and began acting during her time at Brown University, appearing in plays, and graduating with a theatre degree in 1994.

The award-winning star has spent the pandemic in Los Angeles

Despite having incredible connections in the entertainment industry, Tracee still experienced her own struggles at the beginning of her career, before going on to find success in Girlfriends, and later Black-ish, which saw her win the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical in 2017.

In a recent interview with Evening Standard, the award-winning star opened up about her close bond with her mother, and gave an insight into what it was like growing up with a famous parent.

On watching her mum sing to thousands of adoring fans on stage, she explained: "It was very clear to me that I was wanted before I got here. To my siblings too — and we're a very bonded group still.

Tracee on the red carpet prior to the pandemic

"That there was a space made in the world that she sort of cleaned off. Her intention was always for us to live our lives from her shoulders. My mom's career was never more important than her children."

The star often shares photos of herself and Diana on Instagram and most recently posted a series of pictures to celebrate the legendary singer's birthday in March.

