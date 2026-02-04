Jamie Lee Curtis reveals 'pain and sorrow' in emotional update

Jamie Lee Curtis opened up about her sobriety journey in an emotional social media post on Tuesday, as the actress remembered the people who helped her battle addiction and rebuild her life.

The 67-year-old shared a photo of herself as a younger woman beside the late comedian and actor Richard Lewis, who passed away in June 2024.

"27 years ago, I had pain and sorrow. I reached out my hand, and my old colleague and friend, Richard Lewis, reached out and took my hand. The miracle of sobriety is that it just takes one other person to relate to how you're feeling and THAT can change everything," she began in the caption.

Jamie shared a touching message about sobriety on Tuesday

"Richard introduced me to many others, and for these 27 years I have met so many people who share our common link of addiction and recovery from that daily prison," she continued.

"I'm honored to be open with strangers, many who know me better than people I have spent my entire life with, and I try to honor all of their courage and strength and hope daily, and do what Richard did, which is reach my hand out to others in need."

"I miss my friend, but his gift to me IS the gift that keeps on giving. @clare.foundation @friendlyhousela," she concluded."

The actress has been sober for 27 years

Jamie's friends and fans took to the comment section to share the love, with actress Rita Wilson writing: "What an inspiration you are. As are the many others who have chosen recovery. Brava!!!" while Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba added: "Love you, beautiful Jamie. So happy for you."

Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross chimed in: "Happy 27, my friend! Love you," while another fan said: "Thank you for your courage and inspiration."

Jamie has been open about her sobriety journey, which began after she became addicted to opiates following an eye surgery in 1989. She described herself as a "controlled" alcoholic who never took substances while working or before 5 p.m. even in the throes of her addiction.

Jamie became addicted to opiates in 1989

She has a family history of addiction, with her father, Tony Curtis, being addicted to alcohol, cocaine and heroin for much of his life, and her brother, Nicholas, dying of a drug overdose at 23 years old. According to Jamie, Nicholas had been sober for a period before he relapsed and overdosed in 1994. "He is one of millions and millions of people whose lives have been extinguished because of addiction," she told Morning Joe.

Jamie's brother Nicholas passed away from a drug overdose

The Oscar winner shared how much she had learned about herself throughout her sobriety journey during an interview on the Today show in 2023. "I'm sober for a long time, long time – almost 25 years. And the best thing I learned last year in recovery was people aren't pleased when you stop people-pleasing," she explained. "It was as if the greatest sage arrived on me."

"So I'm trying to own it. Isn't that what life is supposed to be? We grow up, we learn, we do all these things. Now we have to own it. We have to own who we are, be who we are, and be in full acceptance of who we are and what we're not. And I think that's the beauty of me right now – owning it."