Tracee Ellis Ross poses up a storm in luxurious loungewear

Tracee Ellis Ross knows how to turn heads with her daring posts, and she's attracted a lot of attention with her latest throwback.

In her glamorous kitchen, which she previously showed fans in a fun video where she danced around it, Tracee sat up on her units in a matching set of red loungewear that had vertical stripes running down the side.

The Black-ish star posed barefoot and added a lavish gold necklace to finish her look.

Tracee Ellis Ross dances in very white kitchen

In the caption, the actress simply said: "Are we there yet?"

Fans immediately fell in love with the star's throwback post, and her stylist Karla Welch posted: "Remember that night? Love you TER."

The star later responded: "Such a fun night. Loved being your twin."

Another fan complimented the star, writing: "You cute, like yesterday, and the day before."

A third added: "God, I love Tracee's hair. And I love Tracee…She's awesome…Funny as heck…"

A fourth fan hoped the Girlfriends actress would publish a hair tutorial for her luscious locks.

Many others commented "almost" to Tracee's post, hoping that the coronavirus pandemic would soon be over, as more and more people got vaccinated.

Tracee recently left fans stunned with a different throwback post, as she wore an LBD with a leather crossbody bag. The star adopted a zombie-like pose as she sat on a chair swing ride at an amusement park.

Similarly to her recent post, the star lamented the lack of normality, as she wrote: "Me waiting to feel safe again."

Fans were rendered speechless, with many simply posting the crying with laughter emoji. Others commented "mood" and another added: "I felt this so deeply."

Another commenter attempted to turn Tracee's post into a meme as they posted: "When you hungry and the food is taking too long."

