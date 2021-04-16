Tracee Ellis Ross sparks fan frenzy in bubble bath - but something is missing! The daughter of Diana Ross looked ready to relax

Tracee Ellis Ross made a social media splash when she slipped into her bathtub for an Instagram video to share with fans.

The Black-ish actress posted the clip from the comfort of her own luxury bathroom on Thursday where she was taking a well-earned soak.

Tracee was surrounded by bubbles as she chatted to the camera to promote her Pattern Beauty line and the new candles she's added to the mix.

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross commanded attention with her flirty bathroom video

"When we say stimulate your scalp and your senses, this is what we mean," said Tracee whose brand celebrates, "curly, coily and tight-textured hair".

She pointed to the Pattern scented candles and said they go really nicely with the bottles of Pattern hair products which were placed behind her.

The star then admitted that the candles also go nicely, "with a glass of wine. Which I do not have in this bathtub".

Tracee - who had protected her modesty with the bubbles and a swimsuit in the tub - whipped her fans into a frenzy as they leaped to get their hands on the scented candles.

"OMG when did this come out?" asked one follower, while a second said, "please don't sell out," and many more said they'd bought them and they smell, "divine".

Tracee enjoys a 'grape juice' in the bath

Tracee captioned the cute post: "Introducing the @patternbeauty Scented Candle! We all know a candle can shift the energy in a space and we loveee our PATTERN signature scent, so we decided to combine the two for you to carve out a moment of calm on wash day or any day!"

Even fellow actress Diane Keaton chimed in on the fun post with a string of crying with laughter emojis.

