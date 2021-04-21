Celine Dion mourns death of 'musical genius' Jim Steinman with heartfelt tribute The singer posted an emotional message

Celine Dion took to social media with a sad message on Wednesday when she shared the news that that the music industry had lost a special someone

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker expressed her upset at the loss of a "musical genius," and posted a sweet tribute on Instagram.

MORE: Celine Dion pays moving tribute to husband on the anniversary of his death

Celine wrote: "I'm so sorry to hear about the passing of Jim Steinman. He was a musical genius... an amazing producer and songwriter... and having the opportunity to work with him was one of the greatest privileges of my career. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Celine xx."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celine Dion shares sad news about her career

She also posted a photo of Jim and received an influx of comments from fans also sending their love and prayers to Jim’s family.

The Bat Out of Hell and Total Eclipse of the Heart composer died at the age of 73 and his brother, Bill, confirmed the news to the Associated Press.

He revealed Jim lost his battle with kidney failure following a lengthy illness. "I miss him a great deal already," he added.

MORE: Celine Dion teases news in show-stopping outfit

READ: Celine Dion reflects on challenging days ahead in heartfelt post

Celine wrote a sweet tribute to Jim

Jim wrote Celine’s hit, It’s All Coming Back to Me Now, and was a huge name in music due to his passion for colourful composing.

The news comes just days after Celine suffered another loss with the death of French Canadian singer, Michel Louvain.

MORE: Celine Dion's mirrored library is like nothing you have seen before

SEE: Celine Dion showcases stunning hair transformation - and fans have a lot to say

Jim was instrumental in Celine's career

She shared a throwback photo with the legend and wrote: “Michel Louvain was one of the greatest gentlemen I have ever met. I'm very saddened by his passing, but his charm, his talent and his work will remain in our collective memory forever. My sincere condolences to Michel's family and friends.”

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.