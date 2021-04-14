John Travolta shares heartbreaking new post along with poignant family photo The actor has experienced huge loss in recent years

John Travolta has taken to Instagram to share a beautiful black-and-white snapshot of his late son, Jett.

The image shows John looking proudly at his eldest son, who is smiling for the camera. Tragically, Jett passed away in January 2009 at the age of 16.

Alongside the poignant photo, John, 67, wrote: "Happy birthday my beautiful Jetty. I love you." Jett's younger sister Ella Travolta was among the first to comment, sharing three red love hearts.

Jett was John's first-born son with wife Kelly Preston. He had a history of seizures from the age of two and had to be hospitalised at 15 months with Kawasaki disease. He was also on the autistic spectrum. Jett passed away during a Christmas family holiday in the Bahamas.

John shared a poignant birthday message for his late son, Jett

John's touching tribute to his son, on what would have been his 29th birthday, comes less than a year after the actor also lost his beloved wife.

Kelly passed away in July 2020 at the age of 57, two years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

John and Kelly were married in 1991

John and Kelly were married in 1991 and shared three children together: Jett, Ella, 21, and ten-year-old Benjamin.

Announcing her death on social media, John said: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

The couple with their children Ella and Benjamin

He continued: "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

