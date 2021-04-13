Celine Dion leaves fans ecstatic as she makes exciting announcement Fans had been waiting ages for the news

Celine Dion has made her fans incredibly happy as she announced an exciting piece of news that many had been waiting ages for.

In a post uploaded to her Instagram feed, the Ashes singer shared a small behind-the-scenes clip from the music video from her 1996 cover of It's All Coming Back to Me Now.

Celine plans to release the entire video on her YouTube account on Wednesday.

WATCH: Celine Dion shares exciting news with fans

The song was a huge hit when it was released with contemporary critics hailing it as a "highlight" of the singer's English-language singing. Andrew Lloyd Webber reportedly told The Sunday Times at the time that her version would be the "hit of the millennium."

The video shows off the Ploskovice palace in Prague where Celine shot the music video and an ethereal shot of her all in white.

As she made the announcement, the singer teased: "Premiering on the official Celine Dion YouTube channel on April 14 at 11 am ET. Set your reminder for when it goes live!"

The song was first released in 1996

Fans were driven wild by the post, as many had been waiting forever to have some glimpses of the shoot released.

One excited commenter wrote: "YES FINALLY, SOMETHING WE'VE BEEN WAITING FOR… THANK YOU!!"

A second added: "I'm so excited omg thank you so very much, merci merci beaucoup," and a third enthused: "I'm going to cry, I'm so excited."

Many others spoke about how they were glad that the announcement had "finally" happened, with a different fan saying: "YEEEESSS QUEEN CÉLINE THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT WE WANT! Something never seen before."

The I Drove All Night singer turned 53 at the end of last month, and to celebrate the occasion shared an epic throwback post that got her followers talking.

The singer recently turned 53

In the post, the singer was eating a slice of cake while wearing a cropped top and mini skirt.

In an incredibly relatable caption, Celine wrote: "I'm not counting the years, but I'm still eating cakes. Thanks for all the birthday wishes."

Her celebration came off the back of more incredible news as it was revealed that she would be one of the artists receiving an honorary Doctor of Music degree from Berklee College's School of Music.

The singer wrote that she felt "honored and humbled" to receive the doctorate and added: "I feel privileged to be considered in the same company as the incredibly talented artists who have also received this distinction over the years."

