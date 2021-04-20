Celine Dion teases incredible news in daring look which will blow you away The singer thrilled fans with her appearance

Celine Dion has something exciting up her sleeve and she teased the news with the most glamorous look.

The Canadian singer stunned in an exquisite dress complete with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit in a sneak peek she shared on Instagram.

She wrote: "A little teaser for a fabulous reveal on April 21. Stay tuned! - Celine xx…"

WATCH: Celine Dion surprises fans with exciting announcement

Her fans were desperate to know what it signified and guessed, "Vegas residency again," and, "new music?".

Others commented on her look and wrote: "Queen looking fab," and, "you look SO GOOD".

Whatever she is gearing up for it be well received by fans who have been eager for uplifting musical news from Celine.

Celine looked radiant in the new video

She was forced to postpone her European Courage World Tour in 2021 due to COVID-19.

In February she shared a heartfelt message with fans and said: "Hello. I was hoping to see you in Europe this spring but unfortunately, the situation is not safe. We still have to wait a little longer.

Celine continued: "But yes, the vaccines are on their way. So I promise we are going to make up for all that lost time, in 2022.

"So, take care. I can’t wait. I miss you so much. Love you guys. See you soon, bye-bye."

Celine has an incredible sense of style

Now though, she is gearing up for something impressive, and we can't wait to find out what it is.

Celine has also been busy with her home life and mothering her three boys during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker shares her sons, René Charles, 20, and twins, Eddy and Nelson, ten, with her late husband, René Angélil.

They've been living in their $1.2million home in Henderson, Nevada, where they moved when Celine first took on her Las Vegas residency.

