Today show's Hoda Kotb celebrated some amazing baby news on Friday and her teary reaction was the sweetest.

The mum-of-two was on set of her show when she received the heartwarming news that her colleague, Kristen Welker, was expecting a baby via surrogate after years of fertility treatments.

The weekend anchor made the announcement with her husband, John Hughes, by her side and neither Hoda, nor her co-host, Savannah Guthrie, could contain their emotions.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb celebrates birthday with her adorable children

Hoda - who has two adopted daughters - soaked up her tears with a tissue as she listened to Kristen's fertility journey.

The happy couple announced that they were expecting a baby girl and shared the emotional video they had put together.

Kirsten's father called his first grandchild, "a miracle," and the Today show set was high on the joyous news.

Hoda was thrilled for Kristen and her husband John

This is the first child for Kristen, who is 44, and Hoda told her: "When I adopted a baby at 50 a friend said to me, 'that baby is right on time, and your baby is right on time."

Despite the tough path to parenthood, Kristen insisted: "Do not give up. Never give up. Everyone is sitting here is a reminder that if you want a family you can have one. Whatever it is your are struggling with, don't give up."

Savannah understood Kristen's agony, as she underwent IVF to get pregnant with her second child at the age of 45.

Hoda has two children with her fiancé Joel Schiffman

Hoda has previously opened up about becoming a mum to Hope and Haley and told Dr. Oz as soon as she was a parent they automatically became her priority: "When Hope came to us, I thought to myself, every decision I’ve made has been easy since the minute they arrived. I can say no to things.

"I know what’s important. If it’s good for them, I’m doing it. If it’s not good for them, I’m not doing it. That’s it. The world snapped into focus. It’s wild to have that at this stage in your life. You’re like, I’m clear. I’m in charge finally, I know what I’m doing, which is weird."

