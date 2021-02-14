Today show star Hoda Kotb marked Valentine's Day with fiancé Joel Schiffman on Sunday, but there was another incredibly special reason to celebrate too.

The doting mother-of-two looked back over the past four years in a heartfelt tribute to her oldest daughter Haley Joy, as it was the anniversary of her adoption.

Hoda adopted Haley as a baby and she took her home on 14 February as a newborn, a day the TV star will never forget.

Taking to Instagram, Hoda shared a sweet selection of pictures of Haley, including one with her sister Hope Catherine, and another with her dad Joel.

Hoda simply captioned the pictures with a series of love hearts, and fans were quick to respond. "Life is good. So happy for you," one wrote, while another commented: "Look at the joy in all these photos." A third added: "The best Valentine's of all!"

Today's Hoda Kotb celebrated her daughter Haley's adoption birthday

The talented author previously opened up about the fact that her children have two birthdays. Discussing Haley's special day on the Today show, the star explained: "Haley has two birthdays: the day she was born and the day she was born to us. So the day she was born to us, is Valentine's Day."

Hoda and Joel haven't ruled out adopting another child in the future either, and the doting mum revealed during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show that her family had filled the paper works for a third child, and that they were hopeful it would happen as they had enough love and room to give.

Hoda and Joel with daughters Haley and Hope

It's an exciting time for the presenter and her fiancé, who are looking forward to tying the knot when it is safe to do so.

Hoda and Joel's wedding was postponed twice in 2020 due to the pandemic, but they are hoping to go ahead with the ceremony in November this year.

During an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, the star's co-host Jenna Bush Hager eagerly asked Hoda when her big day would be.

Hoda and Haley have the sweetest relationship

Hoda said: "Well we can't fly anywhere so what are we supposed to do?" But Jenna persisted and demanded a timeframe so she can mark her calendar. "Well, it was supposed to be last November, so maybe this November coming up. That's it," Hoda responded.

