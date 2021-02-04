Hoda Kotb makes major announcement about rescheduling postponed wedding to Joel Shiffman The Today with Hoda and Jenna host opened up about plans to move forward

Hoda Kotb's major life events have been put on hold like many people due to the pandemic, but she is making a major announcement about how she and fiancé Joel Shiffman plan to move forward with their wedding despite facing adversity.

The Today with Hoda and Jenna host opened up about when her wedding plans may finally move forward.

Jenna Bush eagerly asked Hoda "When!?" The co-host said "Well we can't fly anywhere so what are we supposed to do?" But Jenna persisted and demanded a timeframe so she can mark her calendar.

WATCH: Today show host Hoda Kotb celebrated her birthday with her daughters and family at home during lockdown

"Well, it was supposed to be last November, so maybe this November coming up. That's it," Hoda responded.

The host also has one other crucial detail nailed down for certain - her wedding song.

Hoda Kotb and Joel Shiffman had their wedding plans on hold due to the pandemic

"There's a great wedding song. I love Van Morrison's 'Someone Like You,'" she told Jenna. "That is such a beautiful, beautiful song. I think that'll be our wedding song."

The star's wedding will eventually happen - one way or another- when the world goes back to a new normal, and it will be even more special.

Hoda and Joel's two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, will also have big roles at their parents' wedding, and we just know they will look adorable as bridesmaids. In an interview with People, Hoda said that there was no rush on her part, as she already felt like she was married to Joel.

"I'm so happy to say 'I do' and I'm also happy to do it whenever we need to, but as far as I'm concerned, it's a formality now," she said.

The happy family are excited to move forward with their plans

In an interview with People, Hoda later said that while the couple are still planning a beach wedding, they are more likely to get married closer to home now.

"We'll probably do it somewhere around New York," she said. It is likely the star will still invite her co-stars to her wedding, although she admitted to People that the ceremony will likely be "a little more intimate" than originally planned due to restrictions.

