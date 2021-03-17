Today's Hoda Kotb divides opinion in new fashion post The Today with Hoda & Jenna star's outfit choice was the centre of a new discussion

Hoda Kotb is one of the most popular daytime television presenters and when it comes to fashion, she rarely puts a foot wrong.

MORE: Hoda Kotb reveals happy family celebration about her growing family

What's more, the TV star found herself at the centre of a new discussion on Instagram this week after fans were given the opportunity to decide what outfit she would wear on Wednesday morning.

On the official Today with Hoda & Jenna Instagram page, viewers were asked to vote between three different looks.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb opens up about horrific parenting shame

The first choice was a form-fitting red zip-up dress, the second choice was a sheer floral blouse with leggings, and the third was a sleeveless white blouse and checked trousers.

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb makes difficult parenting confession

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb makes major announcement about wedding plans

Fans had very different opinions on which outfit to dress Hoda in, although the second and third looks proved to be the most popular. "I've never seen C on – that would be fun," one wrote in reference to the blouse and trouser combo.

Hoda Kotb's fans were divided over which outfit she should wear

Another remarked: "B – I never see her in anything but sleeveless stuff," referring to the long-sleeved patterned blouse and leggings.

READ: Everything Hoda Kotb has said about her third baby plans

Fans won't have long to wait before they find out which outfit was chosen for Hoda's Wednesday look, and it's safe to say that whichever one she chooses, it will look fabulous on her.

Hoda is a much-loved presenter and during the week, she keeps busy working on both Today and Today with Hoda & Jenna.

Hoda always looks stylish on the days she hosts Today

The author lives in a beautiful apartment in New York in the week so that she's close to work, and during the weekends and holidays, her family stay at their waterfront home on Long Island.

MORE: Hoda Kotb makes major decision about wedding to Joel Shiffman

Hoda lives with fiancé Joel Schiffman and their two young daughters, Haley and Hope. The couple are set to get married at the end of the year when the restrictions are eased, having been forced to cancel their big day twice in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The wedding was originally going to be abroad in Mexico, where Joel popped the question, but they have since decided to have it closer to home, and hope to say 'I do' on a beach in New York.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.